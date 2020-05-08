Opinion: These virus safeguards could kill the economy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the editor:

Let’s get back to work. I am concerned for every citizen of this great state. Many people are suffering during this unbelievable time and they want to get back to some normalcy.

People need to eat, pay for their homes, and their cars. Their livelihoods are being taken away. This is a violation of our civil liberties: freedom of religion, freedom to assemble.

My heart goes out to anyone who has dealt with this wicked virus, and I pray for all their families. That is what makes this a terrible time for all, yet at what expense? The sad truth is depression, as well as domestic violence, has risen due to people being afraid about every responsibility they have and no income.

The initial order was followed by almost everyone thinking it was necessary, now the Governor has extended it to May 26. Millions of citizens, (many who live in rural counties with few or no cases) are being told no work for another month? Our economy will not return if this continues. It is a death sentence to many.

The government can not pay for everyone, the state of Wisconsin can not pay for everyone. Let the Governor know what you think and ask him to work with our legislators and business and health care partners to reopen Wisconsin.