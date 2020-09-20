Opinion: Trump deserves to be fired for mishandling health crisis

To the editor:

As a physician, watching the presentation of Donald Trump’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic at the GOP convention was infuriating. If that was all one knew, it would appear the administration responded aggressively and compassionately to the crisis — a complete fantasy.

While the president was quick to invoke a travel ban from China, he consistently and repeatedly downplayed concerns about the virus, evoking a thought process one would expect of a child. He allowed his hope that it would simply “disappear” to impact his decisions and actions. He ignored it at a critical juncture for several weeks.

As the pandemic grew larger, we saw an incoherent approach to obtaining critical supplies with states being forced to compete with each other. Our testing response was and continues to be woefully inadequate. The president advocated treatments that had not been adequately vetted, and more people died.

For the first three years of his administration, Mr. Trump did not have to deal with a real crisis. When his leadership was put to a real test, he failed us.

So many of us have had to pay a terrible price for this incompetence. He deserves to be fired.

Vote for Joe Biden.