Opinion: Trump has sullied our nation's character with his misdeeds

To the editor:

It is my hope today to speak to those of you who are still wavering on which presidential candidate to vote for.

Obviously, in any election, there will be significant policy differences between a Republican and Democratic nominee. But this election carries a much deeper meaning.

What have we seen in the last four years? We have seen threats to health care for millions, even before the pandemic. There has been lying on a scale never approached by a previous administration. The presidency has been used to help enrich the Trump family, an issue that was deeply concerning to the founders. Racists have been emboldened. The expectations of allies that we will keep our word and honor our agreements are shattered. Multiple associates of the president have been convicted of crimes. We have a man sitting at the Resolute desk who has admitted sexually assaulting women.

We have seen children caged.