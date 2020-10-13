Opinion: Trump is taking action while Congress does nothing

To the editor:

When Congress isn’t willing to work with the president on an issue, he can address it by signing an executive order.

In signing the four orders that will lower the price of drugs, Trump affected the 34.2 million Americans who have diabetes. 9.4 percent of White people are affected by this disease, Black people at 13.3 percent and 10.3 percent of Hispanic, making them the largest group.

Wisconsin has 517,000 diabetics, with doctors predicting that one out of every three children born after 2000 in the United States will be directly affected. Trump’s order will cap the price of insulin at $35 for some plans, while some people have been paying as much as $700 a month with the average being $235.

In August, when he tried to help the people who have been hit the hardest by Covid-19, the Democrats in congress refused to help. He signed four more orders: A payroll tax holiday for Americans making less than $100,000, stopped evictions and foreclosures, extended unemployment by $400 a week and extended student loans.