Opinion: Trump only hurting his re-election chances on Twitter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

To the editor:

Well here we go again.

Mr. Kristofferson, you really need to change your TV channel from CNN and MSNBC.

Trump has been quite vocal in regards to the COVID pandemic, the George Floyd incident and the civil unrest throughout our country.

Personally, I wish Trump would be quiet. I'm surprised you don't jump up and down with joy every time he tweets something cause all he is doing is hurting himself for re-election and we all know you would love to see him lose in November.

Since you brought up Trump being silent, let me ask you a question. Why haven't we heard anything from Barack or Michelle Obama to help quiet the unrest and looting going on across the country? Remember him, our past president? They could've done a bunch of good but both decided to sit on the sidelines and watch.

By the way, I don't think Trump is going to resign so please quit asking for it.

We have 137 days left, only time will tell.

Mike Lindsey,

Town of Geneva