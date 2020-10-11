Opinion: Trump owns the chaos that his supporters bemoan

To the editor:

Re: Nancy Swatek letter, just so we remember what is going on here — a few amendments to recall as we all are trying to get through this unprecedented time in America.

Amendment I — Freedom of Expression — take a knee, put your hand over your heart — whatever. It is what many of our military have died for. They didn't die so someone down the road could decide what is acceptable or not — and whether their enjoyment of a sporting event depends on whether someone else takes a knee or not.

Amendment II - The right to bear arms. Argue whatever side you want on this, but the fact remains more guns equal more gun deaths — murders, school shootings, church shootings, etc. The NRA has wielded an amazing amount of clout for an organization that is not part of the government. They have been extremely successful in getting guns into the hands of as many Americans as possible. It's not just the cities that have gun violence problems — it's an American problem. A quick look at mass shootings and gun deaths in 2019 should help clarify. And please, don't answer this by saying it is only gangs and thugs and Democrat-run cities. Move away from the stock answers to gun violence. Please.

