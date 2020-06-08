Opinion: Trump's inaction shows he is not relevant any more

×
To the editor:
The word relevant is defined as “the quality or state of being closely connected or appropriate.”
Although the president continues to tout his personal greatness and how great his presidency has been for this country, one finds that the American people have begun to discount his words, his actions, and his rhetoric.
We, as American people, have realized that we are on our own, and have been that for several years. It appears that many American citizens have begun to find President Trump is no longer relevant. He is not connected to us and certainly inappropriate.
Why? Well, the COVID-19 virus has killed over 105,000 of us and the president has stayed silent. A police officer has murdered an unarmed black American and the president is silent. Mass demonstrations have occurred all over this country and the president is silent.
President Trump’s silence and lack of leadership is actually deafening to all of us.
We, as Americans, cannot wait four more months for the next election. Americans need to demand the resignation of this president — now.
Demonstrators chant "Black Lives Matter"
Demonstrators chant "Black Lives Matter" and "I can't breathe" as they wait to cross Broad Street by Main Street. The march occurred on June 6 after a demonstration against racism and injustice in front of Lake Geneva's City Hall.
Demonstrators march on Broad Street
Demonstrators cross Broad Street in downtown Lake Geneva. The protesters marched through the city's downtown after a protest against racism and injustice.
Lt. Gritzner kneels to honor Floyd
Lake Geneva Police Lt. Edward Gritzner joins protesters by taking a knee for nearly nine minutes to pay tribute to George Floyd, who died in police custody.
Sgt. Jason Hall
Lake Geneva Sgt. Jason Hall joins demonstrators on June 6 in kneeling for nine minutes to pay tribute to George Floyd, who died in police custody. Floyd's death has sparked nationwide protests.
Protesters kneel to honor Floyd
For nearly nine minutes, protesters in Lake Geneva took a knee in silence to honor George Floyd, who died May 25 while in police custody.
Jordan Patino and Kylar Satterstrom
Kylar Satterstrom and Jordan Patino hold up signs in front of Lake Geneva's City Hall on June 6 during a demonstration against racism and injustice. Patino organized the event on social media.
Lake Geneva Main Street Protest
Demonstrators hold signs while marching across Main Street in Lake Geneva.
Protesters by the post office
Protesters cross Center Street in Lake Geneva while holding signs. After a demonstration in front of Lake Geneva's City Hall, protesters marched through the city's downtown.
Demonstrators march across Main Street
On June 6, protesters march through downtown Lake Geneva to protest racism and injustice.
Crossing Broad Street
Demonstrators cross Broad Street in downtown Lake Geneva. The protesters marched through the city's downtown after a protest against racism and injustice.
Protester holds signs
A demonstrator holds signs during a June 6 protest against racism and injustice at Lake Geneva's city hall.
Demonstrators hold signs
Demonstrators hold signs during a protest against racism and injustice June 6 in front of Lake Geneva's city hall and police department.
Protest against racism and injustice
A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest against racism and injustice on June 6 in Lake Geneva.
Violin
A demonstrator plays the violin prior to a "Protest Against Racism and Injustice" on June 6 in Lake Geneva.
George Floyd is my son
A demonstrator holds a sign during the Lake Geneva Protest Against Racism and Injustice on June 6.
Demonstrators kneel
Two demonstrators kneel for nearly nine minutes on June 6 in honor of George Floyd, of Minneapolis, who died in police custody. Floyd's death has sparked nationwide protests.
Protesters kneel
Demonstrators hold signs and kneel to honor George Floyd. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd's death has sparked protests nationwide.
Melissa Perez
Melissa Perez of Lake Geneva speaks to other demonstrators during the Lake Geneva Protest Against Racism and Injustice on June 6. Perez, who identified herself as a Latina, said she has experienced racism while living here.
Protesters holds signs in Lake Geneva
On June 6, demonstrators took to city hall to protest racism and injustice.
Denise Millet
Denise Millet, a 2003 Badger High School graduate, talks to demonstrators about her own experiences with racism during a June 6 protest against racism and injustice in Lake Geneva.
Protesters leaving city hall
After an hour of speeches in front of Lake Geneva's City Hall, protesters marched to the city's downtown.
Protesters crossing Center Street in Lake Geneva
Protesters cross Center Street in Lake Geneva while holding signs. After a demonstration in front of Lake Geneva's City Hall, protesters marched through the city's downtown.
Jordan Patino
Jordan Patino, who organized the Lake Geneva Protest Against Racism and Injustice on June 6, leads about 100 protesters in a march through downtown Lake Geneva.
Rob Ireland
Protesters march on Main Street
After a demonstration at Lake Geneva's City Hall, protesters marched through downtown Lake Geneva.
Denise Millet and family
Denise Millet and her family march through Lake Geneva during the June protest against racism and injustice.
Protesters march in front of the Riviera
Demonstrators march in front of Lake Geneva's Riviera fountain on June 6. The march occurred after a protest against racism and injustice at Lake Geneva's City Hall.
Demonstrators march across Wrigley Drive
During the June protest against racism and injustice, protesters marched around Lake Geneva's downtown.
Protesters on the march on Wrigley Drive
During the June protest against racism and injustice, protesters marched around Lake Geneva's downtown.
I can't breathe sign
During the June protest against racism and injustice, protesters marched around Lake Geneva's downtown.
Crossing Broad Street by Main Street
Demonstrators cross Broad Street in downtown Lake Geneva. The protesters marched through the city's downtown after a protest against racism and injustice.
Protesters cross Broad Street
Demonstrators cross Broad Street in downtown Lake Geneva. The protesters marched through the city's downtown after a protest against racism and injustice.
Protesters march on Geneva Street
Demonstrators march along Geneva Street in downtown Lake Geneva. On June 6, the protesters marched through the city's downtown after a protest against racism and injustice.
Demonstrators march on Geneva Street
Demonstrators march along Geneva Street in downtown Lake Geneva. On June 6, the protesters marched through the city's downtown after a protest against racism and injustice.
Jordan Patino
After marching through downtown Lake Geneva, Jordan Patino, who organized the June 6 Lake Geneva Protest Against Racism and Injustice, thanked everyone who joined him for the march in the city.
