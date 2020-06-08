Opinion: Trump's misconduct has tarnished the office of president

To the editor:
President Trump, day after day, rages on Twitter by calling people names and making fun of them. Over the Memorial Day weekend, he made fun of Stacey Abram’s appearance and weight. He ridiculed Nancy Pelosi’s facial features suggesting taping her mouth shut to secure her supposed dentures. He called Hillary Clinton a skank. Trump mocked a reporter in a mask, accusing him of “political correctness” rather than health-centered motives.
Trump repeatedly tweeted that Joe Scarborough was guilty of murder in the death of an office employee when Scarborough was a congressman from Florida. An autopsy 19 years ago revealed she had an undiagnosed heart condition that caused her to lose consciousness, fall and strike her head from which she died. The women’s husband has asked Twitter to stop Trump from posting these hurtful and false accusations about his wife.
Conspiracy accusations without evidence have been Trump’s favored weapon against his perceived enemies. He claimed President Obama was not a citizen and had wiretapped Trump’s phones. He said Ted Cruz’s father was part of the assassination of President Kennedy. Trump claimed climate change was a China hoax and that Ukraine was hiding Hillary Clinton’s missing emails. All accusations without evidence.
Trump doesn’t merely criticize his opponents. He inflicts pain. He demeans, insults, disparages and dehumanizes. It is cruel. It lacks basic human decency. It sullies the Presidency of our great country. It is simply wrong.
Why?
Jerry Hanson,
Elkhorn
Demonstrators chant "Black Lives Matter"
Demonstrators march on Broad Street
Lt. Gritzner kneels to honor Floyd
Sgt. Jason Hall
Protesters kneel to honor Floyd
Jordan Patino and Kylar Satterstrom
Lake Geneva Main Street Protest
Protesters by the post office
Demonstrators march across Main Street
Crossing Broad Street
Protester holds signs
Demonstrators hold signs
Protest against racism and injustice
Violin
George Floyd is my son
Demonstrators kneel
Protesters kneel
Melissa Perez
Protesters holds signs in Lake Geneva
Denise Millet
Protesters leaving city hall
Protesters crossing Center Street in Lake Geneva
Jordan Patino
Protesters march on Main Street
Denise Millet and family
Protesters march in front of the Riviera
Demonstrators march across Wrigley Drive
Protesters on the march on Wrigley Drive
I can't breathe sign
Crossing Broad Street by Main Street
Protesters cross Broad Street
Protesters march on Geneva Street
Demonstrators march on Geneva Street
Jordan Patino
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!