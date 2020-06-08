Opinion: Trump's misconduct has tarnished the office of president

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the editor:

President Trump, day after day, rages on Twitter by calling people names and making fun of them. Over the Memorial Day weekend, he made fun of Stacey Abram’s appearance and weight. He ridiculed Nancy Pelosi’s facial features suggesting taping her mouth shut to secure her supposed dentures. He called Hillary Clinton a skank. Trump mocked a reporter in a mask, accusing him of “political correctness” rather than health-centered motives.

Trump repeatedly tweeted that Joe Scarborough was guilty of murder in the death of an office employee when Scarborough was a congressman from Florida. An autopsy 19 years ago revealed she had an undiagnosed heart condition that caused her to lose consciousness, fall and strike her head from which she died. The women’s husband has asked Twitter to stop Trump from posting these hurtful and false accusations about his wife.

Conspiracy accusations without evidence have been Trump’s favored weapon against his perceived enemies. He claimed President Obama was not a citizen and had wiretapped Trump’s phones. He said Ted Cruz’s father was part of the assassination of President Kennedy. Trump claimed climate change was a China hoax and that Ukraine was hiding Hillary Clinton’s missing emails. All accusations without evidence.