Opinion: Trump's restrictions on immigration protect the country

To the editor:

It is common to hear people in our area voicing their concerns about tourists and visitors from “hot spot” cities possibly bringing corona virus with them. Imagine, if President Trump had not protected our nation’s borders with travel bans on a number of countries with high rates of infection, how much worse our situation would have been.

Keeping that in mind, it is hard to agree with the idea of opening our borders to unlimited immigration from all over the world with no checks for contagious diseases of many types, no criminal background checks, and no qualifications for the reason new arrivals might have for entering this country as one of our presidential candidates is proposing. Biden's platform also includes no deportations for criminal behavior. I for one do not want to see unlimited access to our country by gang leaders, human traffickers, nationalistic terrorists, and criminals whose reign of terror in their home countries are the very reasons that so many terrified people from foreign countries want to escape from their homelands and come to the U.S.A.