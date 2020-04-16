Opinion: Use virus lockdown time to stay positive

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the editor:

Dear Lake Geneva residents,

As the coronavirus marches across the globe and tightens its grip on Wisconsin, it is time for us to take action.

Take care of yourself. Get outside and take a walk, go for a bike ride or just sit on the porch.

Say a prayer, meditate, do yoga, try Sudoku, or a crossword puzzle, read a magazine or a book. Play a board or card game. Try a new recipe.

Take care of others. Reach out to family and friends with a phone call, a text, FaceTime or even a card or letter. Offer to help in whatever way you can.

Take care of your home. Organize your paperwork and files. Clean out your closets, drawers and cupboards. Salvation Army will be thrilled with your donation. We don’t need everything we have. Try living lighter.

Finally, limit your time watching or listening to the news. While its main object is to inform, it will also excite, depress and bring about anxiety. Let’s do more than survive our “safer at home” days. Let’s thrive.

Georgia Gehrmann,

Town of Bloomfield