Opinion: Virus strategy violates your right to assemble

To the editor:
Gov. Evers should direct acting Secretary Palm to revoke the "Safer At Home" order now. There is no evidence that the "Safer At Home" order has flattened the curve. Acting Secretary Palm declared on March 27, “the prediction of 22,000 cases and up to 1,500 deaths will not change by April 8 due to this safer at home order." She now states that the order is working, when by DHS reported numbers the curve was always flat. The model used by public health officials to make predictions has been wrong from the beginning.
The goal of the order was never to decrease the number of cases, hospitalizations or deaths, but to flatten the curve so our health system does not get overwhelmed. The Wisconsin Hospital Association provides the following data:
COVID-19 patients hospitalized: 394, down 52 patients in seven days.
COVID-19 patients in ICU: 147, down 49 patients seven days.
ICU beds available: 517
Ventilators available: 1,246
This data clearly demonstrates that our health system is not at risk of being overwhelmed.
This order violates the Wisconsin State Constitution. Specifically, Article 1 Section 4, Right to assemble and petition and Article 1 Section 18 Freedom of Worship. A state agency does not have the authority to eliminate our constitutional rights. As the former Wisconsin state veterinarian, I had broad quarantine authority to protect animal and public health. However, I could only issue a quarantine for an individual farm, I could not issue a county, region or state quarantine. That is the intent of the DHS authority, in the event of a pertussis outbreak in a school, for example. Public health could close an individual school for a couple weeks. To close all schools, all churches and so many individual businesses for so long is not reasonable and necessary. The devastation to our economy, small businesses and mental health to so many citizens is simply not warranted by inaccurate models and a failure of public health officials to simply admit they were wrong.
Please revoke this order and put Wisconsin back to work.
Paul J. McGraw,
Town of Delavan
