Opinion: Virus strategy violates your right to assemble

To the editor:

Gov. Evers should direct acting Secretary Palm to revoke the "Safer At Home" order now. There is no evidence that the "Safer At Home" order has flattened the curve. Acting Secretary Palm declared on March 27, “the prediction of 22,000 cases and up to 1,500 deaths will not change by April 8 due to this safer at home order." She now states that the order is working, when by DHS reported numbers the curve was always flat. The model used by public health officials to make predictions has been wrong from the beginning.

The goal of the order was never to decrease the number of cases, hospitalizations or deaths, but to flatten the curve so our health system does not get overwhelmed. The Wisconsin Hospital Association provides the following data:

COVID-19 patients hospitalized: 394, down 52 patients in seven days.

COVID-19 patients in ICU: 147, down 49 patients seven days.

ICU beds available: 517

Ventilators available: 1,246

This data clearly demonstrates that our health system is not at risk of being overwhelmed.