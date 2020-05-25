Opinion: Visitors should take more precautions while in Lake Geneva

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

To the editor:

Could Illinois expect the possibility of a large increase of COVID-19 cases?

In the coming weeks, Illinois is planning to reopen most of their state. After seeing the hundreds if not thousands of people in town on Saturday May 16, the majority not wearing masks/gloves and walking too close to one another, and about 80% of the vehicles sporting Illinois tags on them.

I am sure there were a number of people from Wisconsin and other states also walking around enjoying the beautiful day. I am just basing my thoughts on the snapshot of my observations at the time. I am hoping that many of the tourists are using the new parking app to avoid touching the kiosks, which are a prime way of transmission for COVID-19 and other illnesses. In just two Illinois counties — Cook and Lake — they have more confirmed cases, 65,000, and deaths, 2,900, in those counties as of today, May 18.

That number is just shy of 10% more than the entire state of Wisconsin. I am certain this will continue for the next few weeks or longer. I am glad for the business owners and their workers who are back to work, hopefully in time to limit the possibility of going bankrupt, except for the local taverns which are still closed as of today.