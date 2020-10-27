 Skip to main content
Opinion: Vote for Joe Biden to promote truth about coronavirus
Joe Biden free stock image

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the 2020 presidential nominee of the Democratic Party in a Nov. 3 contest with Republican incumbent Donald Trump.

 Contributed photo, Regional News

To the editor:

Some unmasked workers were delivering salt bags next door. Walking near them, through my mask, I hollered, "My daughter's got half a lung! Wisconsin just hit another daily high! Every day, numbers rise! Would you please wear masks?"

Will those guys mask up? I don't know, but their eyes said, "We care!" Are you willing to care and act? There's a price to pay for being a Good Samaritan, but a mask and physical distance are not your entire bank account. And until we get Covid under control, we'll never see bank accounts grow.

We just had our 19th yearly ritual for those who died on 9/11. Seventy times that, nearly 3,000, have died from Covid in the U.S.! Two hundred and nine thousand people are not jumping from the 110th floor, but more than the total number of Americans killed in the past five wars have again died horribly alone. Total Arlington National Cemetery crosses? We're halfway there.

Families wail lost loved ones. First responders keep sacrificing their lives. Where is the communal grief? No, we essentially continue to parade behind our leader's "it is what it is" wand. 

Is the core question how close do I have to know someone killed by Covid for me to care? Let's envision our loved ones mirrored next to our reflection. Let's look truth in the eye and follow science-recommended protocols. And let's vote for Joe Biden to drive the truth tractor and pull the recovery bandwagon.

Dona Palmer,

Delavan

