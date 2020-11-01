Opinion: Want a better economy? Let the Democrats fix it — again

To the editor:

“It’s the economy, stupid."

Political strategist James Carville coined this famous phrase in the title 28 years ago, and it still holds true today. Economic health is often number one on voters’ minds as they head to the ballot box, or mailbox. Perhaps even more so this election, as we try to rebuild and avoid further destruction from Covid-19. So which party’s policies will dig us out of this mess? History tells us the choice is clear.

Our country’s best economic years have been after the implementation of progressive policies that invest in the middle class and build a strong foundation promoting future prosperity. FDR’s New Deal turned around the Great Depression by regulating the greed that caused it, providing relief to get workers back on their feet, and social security for our retired parents and grandparents.

Fast forward 80 years to our nation’s second worst recession — the 2008 financial crisis. The Obama-Biden Administration enacted similar policies, which created the longest economic expansion in American history. Democratic leadership has resulted in our best economies, by any metric — jobs, wages, income equality, GDP, stock market, etc.