Opinion: We need leaders who understand and accept science

To the editor:

I doubt that anyone will forget about 2020 — a year when we found ourselves living in fear of a pandemic, witnessing major civil unrest here in Wisconsin, and shocked by the continuous string of news about climate driven disasters all over the country.

When the U.S. was attacked 19 years ago on 9/11, there was wide bipartisan support of President Bush’s actions to defend us from terrorists. We were scared but we saw a president who acted like a president and commander in chief. Now that we are under attack by an enemy we can’t see, our commander in chief apparently was more interested in getting re-elected than face the music and lead the country out of this mess. The reality is that the current gang in the White House is totally opposed to any major action by the federal government. Trump himself said it was a state responsibility to manage the pandemic, as if this bug can be stopped at state lines.

The Trump administration’s move to negate the message from our country’s medical experts also parallels his position on climate change. Those in control of the White House are simply ignoring the subject and putting us at great risk.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}