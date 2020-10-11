Opinion: We need leaders who understand and accept science

To the editor:
I doubt that anyone will forget about 2020 — a year when we found ourselves living in fear of a pandemic, witnessing major civil unrest here in Wisconsin, and shocked by the continuous string of news about climate driven disasters all over the country.
When the U.S. was attacked 19 years ago on 9/11, there was wide bipartisan support of President Bush’s actions to defend us from terrorists. We were scared but we saw a president who acted like a president and commander in chief. Now that we are under attack by an enemy we can’t see, our commander in chief apparently was more interested in getting re-elected than face the music and lead the country out of this mess. The reality is that the current gang in the White House is totally opposed to any major action by the federal government. Trump himself said it was a state responsibility to manage the pandemic, as if this bug can be stopped at state lines.
The Trump administration’s move to negate the message from our country’s medical experts also parallels his position on climate change. Those in control of the White House are simply ignoring the subject and putting us at great risk.
Major parts of the U.S. have been hit with massive storms, record flooding, or raging wildfires. We have seen hurricane force winds tear through places like Iowa and Illinois. One fire in Oregon stretched out along a 36 mile front with thousands of homes in danger. Floods from record breaking rain have wiped out communities all over the place with Hurricane Sally dropping record amounts of rain in the Gulf States. These events are simply not normal weather patterns and this problem is continuing to get worse every year. This year, we will see a record number of named tropical storms. Based on an IPCC study by climate experts worldwide in 2018, we only had 12 years or so to effectively do something about it. Now we are down to 10. We simply have to join the rest of the world and act now.
When our elected officials ignore science and push their own agenda, we are heading down a very scary path. When you add in a major chunk of our population that gets their news on a tiny 5 inch screen and from questionable news sources, it also sets the stage for extreme factions to win over voters.
In the early phases of this round of presidential campaigning, some Democratic candidates supported an extreme proposal called the Green New Deal to fight climate change. More moderate Democrats saw through this and voted for common sense with former Vice President Joe Biden getting the Democratic nomination. The message is clear. This country does not need leaders who ignore science, push extreme agendas, or support ridiculous conspiracy mindsets; at any level and on either side of the fence.
Dave Yost,
Williams Bay
