Opinion: Where is the respect that Trump owes us?

To the editor:
Nancy Swatek longs for the good old days of Bob Hope and respect. She mentions Nat King Cole as a favorite entertainer but forgets that he couldn’t stay in the same hotel as his band because that hotel was whites only. My first house in a subdivision in Lake Geneva came with a property covenant written in the 1920s that specifically excluded Blacks, Jews and Catholics from ownership. Maybe she wishes for the communist witch hunts of Joe McCarthy, the senator from Wisconsin who accused thousands of government employees of being communists and only lost support when he attacked the U.S. military. His crusade is echoed in the “deep state” ramblings of the current administration, or Chris Goebel’s representation of Democrats as having a “radical socialist/Marxist agenda."
“Defund the Police” is a slogan of the Black Lives Matter protesters and is supported by a handful of Congress people, none of whom suggest eliminating the police. On the other hand, the current administration with the support of the Republican Party has attempted to defund health care and in the process remove the protection of denial of benefits for pre-existing conditions. Defund public education by diverting tax funds to private schools. Defund public aid. Defund the cities that don’t have Republican mayors. Defund Social Security and Medicare with the new edict to eliminate payroll taxes to the end of the year. The list goes on.
Republicans rant about patriotism and yet the first measure of a United States citizen is to pay their taxes so we can have good government and a strong military. It hurts, but you can’t govern without it.
Nancy asked to go back to a time when children were taught respect. Are you kidding? Our current president has reduced us to name calling and countless lies.
Democrats and Republicans can love their country equally and still have major disagreements on how it should be run without demonizing each other. Be a patriot. Vote your heart and your conscience and your mind. I will not abandon my country over politics nor, I think, will you.
Warren Smith,
Town of Linn
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!