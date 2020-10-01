Opinion: Where is the respect that Trump owes us?

To the editor:

Nancy Swatek longs for the good old days of Bob Hope and respect. She mentions Nat King Cole as a favorite entertainer but forgets that he couldn’t stay in the same hotel as his band because that hotel was whites only. My first house in a subdivision in Lake Geneva came with a property covenant written in the 1920s that specifically excluded Blacks, Jews and Catholics from ownership. Maybe she wishes for the communist witch hunts of Joe McCarthy, the senator from Wisconsin who accused thousands of government employees of being communists and only lost support when he attacked the U.S. military. His crusade is echoed in the “deep state” ramblings of the current administration, or Chris Goebel’s representation of Democrats as having a “radical socialist/Marxist agenda."