Opinion: Why do many drivers seem unable to drive?

To the editor:

All autos have turn indicators but many remain unused.

A turn indicator is a warning device to indicate to following drivers that a slow down and turn shall soon occur. And not while making the turn.

Also, federal and state laws require that drivers activate their headlights during rain and also at sundown.

Certain car colors become visible during rain or twilight conditions. And could cause an instant "vehicular enema."

Our nation's states should require that drivers be better educated to drive safely.

Thomas Kincaid,

Town of Linn

