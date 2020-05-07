Opinion: You have no constitutional right to jeopardize public health

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

To the editor:

A constitution is a framework, an overall design for how to organize a government. It is not a detailed plan for how to run a nation. Our constitution says no person is to be deprived of life, liberty or property — 5th Amendment. But by “liberty” the founding fathers did not mean you are free to do whatever you please, no matter the consequences.

Over the years the supreme court has agreed that there are several limitations on liberty. We are guaranteed free speech. But we are not allowed to — untruthfully — shout “Fire!” in a crowded building because that would endanger other people. We are allowed to get drunk, but we are not allowed to drive a car while drunk because that, too, would endanger other people.

Our constitution does speak of liberty, but it does not give us the right to endanger others. So the protesters who are toting “liberty” signs as a way to justify opening businesses immediately and allowing crowds to gather are basically saying, “I don’t care what the medical experts say, the Constitution says I am allowed to put others at risk.” No, it doesn’t say that.