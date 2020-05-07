Opinion: You have no constitutional right to jeopardize public health

To the editor:
A constitution is a framework, an overall design for how to organize a government. It is not a detailed plan for how to run a nation. Our constitution says no person is to be deprived of life, liberty or property — 5th Amendment. But by “liberty” the founding fathers did not mean you are free to do whatever you please, no matter the consequences.
Over the years the supreme court has agreed that there are several limitations on liberty. We are guaranteed free speech. But we are not allowed to — untruthfully — shout “Fire!” in a crowded building because that would endanger other people. We are allowed to get drunk, but we are not allowed to drive a car while drunk because that, too, would endanger other people.
Our constitution does speak of liberty, but it does not give us the right to endanger others. So the protesters who are toting “liberty” signs as a way to justify opening businesses immediately and allowing crowds to gather are basically saying, “I don’t care what the medical experts say, the Constitution says I am allowed to put others at risk.” No, it doesn’t say that.
My guess is that most of the people who use the Constitution to justify their behavior have never read it. Probably most U.S. citizens have never read it. They should. It is surprisingly short. You can read it in less than an hour. Granted, it’s not the easiest read. It’s like "Downton Abbey" — you need to go through it a few times to get the details straight.
But if you are going to use a document to justify some pretty extreme behavior, you should have read the document. When it comes to using the Constitution to justify behavior, the amendments are the most quoted part. At least read those. Or at the very least, talk to someone who has read it and can help you understand what it says and what it doesn't say. You can find it online.
Denny Teichow,
Lake Geneva
