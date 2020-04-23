Opinions: Our Republican representatives deserve to be shunned

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the editor:

We are living in challenging times. It will take cooperation from everyone to recover along with good government leadership, something lacking in Wisconsin.

As a registered independent voter, I have always voted for the best person regardless of political party. With that said, I have had enough of Rep. August, Senator Nass and the Wisconsin Republicans. I’ve read August’s divisive and demonizing statements about liberals, who happen to be the majority in Wisconsin, and some of the best citizens and most compassionate people I know.

Republicans control the state legislature by cheating, gerrymandering voter districts so that their minority can dictate to the majority without earning it honestly through the merits of their arguments. They make it more difficult to both register and vote when in a democracy we should be making it easier. This is un-American and violates basic tenants of democracy. Suppressing the will of the majority is what dictators have done throughout history. Now it is happening in America.