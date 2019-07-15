To the editor:
Want to be part of deciding on the future of Lake Geneva?
Here’s your chance.
The city is considering changes to its comprehensive plan. At first glance, that may sound like governmental gobbledygook.
But let’s keep this simple. It’s a way to do more than simply expressing your opinion. There’s plenty of opportunity do that every morning over coffee or at night after a long day at work. But those words, as necessary as they may be, don’t result in anything really happening.
This chance to have input on the comprehensive plan is a true example of representative democracy in action — the way we all dream it should be.
According to the state’s department of administration, the comprehensive plan is a process that determines land use, but also housing, transportation, economic development, the cooperation between different government agencies and many other things.
The plan is looked at every 10 years and historically relatively few people have been involved in the process. That’s unfortunate.
This year, this city has taken the unprecedented step of holding several meetings at several times to engage as many citizens as possible. Two workshops — for Spanish-language citizens another meeting for the general public — have already been held.
Other workshops are organized by aldermanic districts. You can find your district on the city website www.cityoflakegeneva.
Here’s the schedule:
First and fourth districts: Tuesday, July 30, 6 to 8 p.m. at Badger High School.
Second and third: Wednesday, July 31, 6 to 8 p.m. at Badger High School.
A vision workshop for the entire community will be held Wednesday, Aug. 7, 6 to 8 p.m. in the Police Training Room at City Hall.
After that the comprehensive plan updates goes to the Plan Commission and the City Council, where public hearings will be held. See the full schedule and other information on the city website.
This is your opportunity. Please take advantage.
John Halverson,
Second district alderman,
Lake Geneva