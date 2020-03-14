Profit motive killing healthcare at the worst time

To the editor:

The COVID-19 virus will test our corporate healthcare system.

Corporate healthcare’s goal is to milk every penny out of illnesses and disease that they can. There are more people billing you than treating you. We have fewer than a million hospital beds for the entire nation. Many rural areas have no hospitals at all. Basing healthcare on profits results in barely enough healthcare at the highest prices people will tolerate.

There is no corporate planning for a pandemic because planning will not increase profits — it will only save lives. Americans seeking to be tested for COVID-19 will undoubtedly be billed excessively. This will dissuade other Americans from asking to be tested, a recipe for disaster for our nation.

American hospitals are already seeing shortages in gowns, masks and painkillers, because the single source lowest-price vendor is on the other side of the planet and is already overrun with the corona virus.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Should anti-viral medicines prove effective or a vaccine arrive sooner than predicted, you know big pharmaceutical corporations will buy up the companies and raise prices to obscene levels. Holding people’s lives hostage is how healthcare corporations generate profits.