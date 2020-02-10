Re: Kristoffersen letter

To the editor:

Mr. Kristoffersen, I would think your letter to the editor was before the vote to acquit President Trump. Your bullet points in last Thursday's paper were nothing but garbage.

You have constantly put letters to the editor about Trump but have never given any facts or any real rational views.

If Barack Obama would've carried this country forward like our current president has, I would've voted for him in a heartbeat! You for some reason cannot bring yourself to admit that a real business person can actually run a country better than the goof politicians we elect year after year. Show me a more effective person to run the United States and I'll vote for them. Right now, I am with Trump. I don't always agree with his tweets and comments but I also realize that we voted in a "business person" for president and not a "POLITICIAN." A good business person will not let someone take advantage of them. We have needed to drain the "SWAMP" for a long time and Trump is finally doing it!

The economy is great, unemployment is at an all-time low, trade agreements have been revised and you can't give one positive comment. Seriously?