Remember non-smokers, too, in vaping debate

To the editor:
Reading "Vaping death spurs action," can I ask why you're advocating for smokers when the Centers for Disease Control have proven that secondhand tobacco exposure causes cancer, asthma, stroke and heart disease in non-smokers?
If you are vaping nicotine, you are both inhaling carcinogens — cancer-causing chemicals — into your lungs and exhaling them into the environment, sickening everyone around you.
Vaping THC is more dangerous than nicotine on both the lungs of the smoker and the lungs of all the non-smokers around them.
Of all the friends who knew this young man was misusing the vape pen with THC, how many valued his life enough to tell his parents or authorities? And would parents and authorities, knowing his deadly behavior, would they have been able to get him to stop?
Just look at the number of deaths from misuse of syringes. Nobody increases the regulations of needle manufacturers. And the number of people who drink and drive and cause injury. The prosecutor doesn't charge automobile manufacturers.
Don't misunderstand me. My heart goes out to anyone in grief. I am not defending smoking. I am not a smoker. I have received Social Security disability, primarily for asthma, for 16 years. I never would have imagined that with all the medical advances and knowledge of the dangers of secondhand smoke, this poison would not yet be outlawed in housing for low-income non-smoking seniors and younger persons with disabilities.
To think of all the health and welfare savings, and police and fire response savings, for every level of government if seniors and persons with disabilities had clean air to breathe at home in isolation. Because right now the only options in the city I've lived in over 40 years are be sickened every day or homelessness. I shouldn't have to be agonizing over this decision with Dysautonomia. Maybe one day lawmakers will have the courage to advocate for non-smokers, too.
Andrea Nafziger Christian,
Lake Geneva