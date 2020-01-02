Remember non-smokers, too, in vaping debate

To the editor:

Reading "Vaping death spurs action," can I ask why you're advocating for smokers when the Centers for Disease Control have proven that secondhand tobacco exposure causes cancer, asthma, stroke and heart disease in non-smokers?

If you are vaping nicotine, you are both inhaling carcinogens — cancer-causing chemicals — into your lungs and exhaling them into the environment, sickening everyone around you.

Vaping THC is more dangerous than nicotine on both the lungs of the smoker and the lungs of all the non-smokers around them.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Of all the friends who knew this young man was misusing the vape pen with THC, how many valued his life enough to tell his parents or authorities? And would parents and authorities, knowing his deadly behavior, would they have been able to get him to stop?

Just look at the number of deaths from misuse of syringes. Nobody increases the regulations of needle manufacturers. And the number of people who drink and drive and cause injury. The prosecutor doesn't charge automobile manufacturers.