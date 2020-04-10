Republican Legislators Should Be Publicly Shunned

To the editor:
We are living in challenging times. It will take cooperation from everyone to recover along with good government leadership, something lacking in Wisconsin.
As a registered independent voter, I have always voted for the best person regardless of political party. With that said, I have had enough of Rep. August, Senator Nass and the Wisconsin Republicans. I’ve read August’s divisive and demonizing statements about liberals, who happen to be the majority in Wisconsin, and some of the best citizens and most compassionate people I know.
Republicans control the state legislature by cheating, gerrymandering voter districts so that their minority can dictate to the majority without earning it honestly through the merits of their arguments. They make it more difficult to both register and vote when in a democracy we should be making it easier. This is un-American and violates basic tenants of democracy. Suppressing the will of the majority is what dictators have done throughout history. Now it is happening in America.
What August/Nass have done with the recent election is inexcusable. Covid-19 is 35 to 60 times more deadly than the normal flu. Yet they forced the election with the malicious intent to suppress the vote hoping to gain a political advantage. Potentially killing volunteers, voters and their family members is unforgivable and won’t be forgotten by voters or God. It’s what ruthless, communist and fascist dictators do, not patriotic Americans.
The majority may not be able to soon remove these immoral and sociopathic tyrants from office due to their gerrymandering, but we can show them that they have lost our respect. It is time that they be publicly shamed and shunned. Organizations that normally would invite them to functions should not. They do not deserve to be recognized or honored at any public or private gathering.
Nass and August violated their pledge of liberty and justice for all Americans and demonstrated that they are both a threat to the welfare of Wisconsin citizens and to the democratic principles which our founding fathers and many subsequent generations fought and died to defend.
Michael Krajovic
Lake Geneva
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!