Republicans 'morally, intellectually bankrupt'

To the editor:
Once, the Republican Party was the party of the educated person, the business owner, people who honored the Constitution, people who believed in fiscal soundness and personal responsibility, people of honor and integrity whose word was their bond. No more.
I have read the “Republican side” articles in your paper, hoping to find some evidence that there is still some intelligence and integrity in that party. Apparently there's not.
Now, if you stand with your allies and keep your word, if you recognize that Russia and North Korea and China are not your allies, you are a “globalist." You attack global warming by attacking Paul Ehrlich, who said NOTHING about climate whatever in his Malthusian book. Ehrlich said that hundreds of millions would die in famines because of population growth. He was RIGHT, too. They have. You complain that Democrats don't bend to your wishes, when you got 42 percent of the vote and the 58 percent who voted for the Democrats are being thwarted. Today's Republican party is morally and intellectually bankrupt.
Republicans love to claim their party is for small and thrifty government. Your president cut taxes on corporations and on the rich PERMANENTLY and we are now running a deficit of a trillion dollars a year because of it. I could go to the bank and take out a million dollar loan and live high, too. The “good times” are an illusion that dies when the bills come due.
Is Trump a billionaire? No one knows. Maybe he has billions from Russia. With every statement Trump makes, that seems more likely. Any attempt to find out where his money comes from has been blocked, despite the fact that congress has the legal right to see it.
Trump has lied more than 16,000 times since taking office. He's spent more than $100 million of taxpayer money playing golf. CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NY Times, Washington Post, AP, Reuters, PBS — none have lied. He calls them “enemies of the people." Fox lies. He likes Fox.
The bleating comments that Democrats are “socialists” or “communists," or for open borders are lies, just like the mythical “war on Christianity” and “gay agenda." The current Republican Party runs on lies, fear and hate. It has plenty of money from billionaires. If you're not a billionaire and you've been supporting the Republicans, you're a mouse voting for cats.
Socialists believe that the government should own the means of production and distribution: government ownership of Walmart and Amazon, mines, farms, trucking companies, etc. IT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH TAX RATES OR GIVEAWAYS. No Democrats are Socialists. Not even Bernie. Communists believe the state owns everything, even the bodies and minds of its citizens. No Democrats are Communists. Calling Democrats either just makes you look like an ignorant fool.
Mandatory E-Verify would stop illegal immigration dead. No expensive wall needed. Republicans oppose that. Where would they get cheap labor? It's sick.
Never vote for another Republican again, not if you value your country and its ideals.
Bruce Tonkin,
Delavan