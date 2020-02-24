Republicans 'morally, intellectually bankrupt'

To the editor:

Once, the Republican Party was the party of the educated person, the business owner, people who honored the Constitution, people who believed in fiscal soundness and personal responsibility, people of honor and integrity whose word was their bond. No more.

I have read the “Republican side” articles in your paper, hoping to find some evidence that there is still some intelligence and integrity in that party. Apparently there's not.

Now, if you stand with your allies and keep your word, if you recognize that Russia and North Korea and China are not your allies, you are a “globalist." You attack global warming by attacking Paul Ehrlich, who said NOTHING about climate whatever in his Malthusian book. Ehrlich said that hundreds of millions would die in famines because of population growth. He was RIGHT, too. They have. You complain that Democrats don't bend to your wishes, when you got 42 percent of the vote and the 58 percent who voted for the Democrats are being thwarted. Today's Republican party is morally and intellectually bankrupt.