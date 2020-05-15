Right thing to do

CORONAVIRUS CELL

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.

 AP FILE PHOTO

To the editor:

As we live through the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the many failings of American health care are laid bare for all to see.

Even before this, problems have been evident. We spend more for health care than every nation on earth, yet we have tens of millions without coverage, even more who can’t afford their out of pocket costs, and abysmal performance.

As COVID-19 hits, we see the outcome of having insurance tied to work. A recent study indicated that as a result of pandemic related job losses, an additional 7.3 million of us will lose coverage.

Recent government action provides coverage for COVID testing. However, coverage for other related testing or treatment is not guaranteed. Millions of Americans are unable to get necessary care due to cost barriers or will be hit by surprise bills. Hospitals, especially in rural communities, are pushed to the brink. One report estimates that financial stresses related to the pandemic could lead to the closure of 100 rural hospitals this year.

Medicare for All obviously would not have prevented all the problems of the pandemic. However, it would eliminate cost barriers to care. It would eliminate loss of coverage related to unemployment. It would provide more reliable financing for hospitals in under-served communities.

Medicare for All is not only a smarter approach, it is the right thing to do.

John Perryman,

Williams Bay

