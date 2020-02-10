Supreme Court candidate good family man

To the editor:

I met Justice Daniel Kelly at a country club in Elkhorn. He is a Supreme Court Judge — who loves our country — seeking re-election. He believes in the Rule of Law and committed to what the law says and not his own personal opinion.

He will uphold our constitution — experienced, knowledgeable, and a principled decision-maker — a breath of fresh air.

Kelly is a devoted husband and loving father of five children and they share lots of outdoor sports together. Vote in the primary Feb. 18 and again April 7. You won't be sorry.

Nancy Nau,

Delavan