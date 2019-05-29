To the Editor:
We were extremely disappointed to read the Taste of Lake Geneva has been cancelled. This is an event we have enjoyed since moving here in 2013. It brings in hundreds of people both local and regionally. The day has always been enjoyable and for us last year a great way to get to know our wonderful new neighbors. This was a very family friendly event which is, we believe, what our city council and mayor strive to support.
In addition, the event was a great way to be introduced, profile and support our local restaurant businesses. This is how we got introduced to Tuscan, Franks and Sprecher’s, just to name a few. From the announcement, it sounds as if many of our local restaurants were not provided advanced notice.
In the Regional News story, Bridget Leech, executive director of the downtown business district, states “This event is not one that brought the greatest value to the organization.” By organization, I assume she is referring to the downtown business district. Perhaps not, but it brought tremendous value to the community and the hundreds of people attending the event. It does generate the question whether Ms. Leech is attuned to the residents and business in the Lake Geneva area.
We need leadership in Lake Geneva focused on our community and local businesses which again we believe we have in our mayor and city council. Our national and state level leadership has moved away from thinking about “we the people”. Let’s not let that happen at the local level.
Steve & Dawn
Maxwell
Lake Geneva