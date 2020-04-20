Testing key to reopening

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the editor:

The opinion piece advocating for re-opening of Wisconsin businesses lacked one thing — opinions from public health experts.

There is no question of the economic harm inflicted by COVID-19. But if we reopen too soon, as is frequently advocated for by business leaders and Mr. Trump, we take the significant risk of amplifying the spread of this illness.

The key to restarting the economy will rest on the our ability to perform widespread testing, both for active and past infections. Short of this, the decision becomes a roll of the dice.

This country is already paying the price for willful ignorance of science by its leaders. It is a mistake that must not be repeated. We have to be cautious.

John Perryman, M.D.

Williams Bay