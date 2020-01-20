Thanks for backing the bell-ringers this holiday season

To the editor:

Thanks to all who helped support the Salvation Army kettle drive this 2019 Christmas Season. The total raised was $12,405.82, which was accomplished with 225 hours of volunteer bell ringing at Sentry Foods in Walworth.

Eleven businesses supported the counter kettle campaign as well. This is down a little from $13,310.21, raised in 2018, but is still very good considering we had only four weekends between Thanksgiving and Christmas, as compared to five in 2018.

Groups that helped this year include Geneva Lake West Rotary Club, Fontana Community Church, Williams Bay Lutheran Church, Brick Church-Walworth, Linn Presbyterian Church, Big Foot Lions Club, Faith Lutheran Church-Walworth, Lakeland Animal Welfare Society, Lighthouse Full Gospel Church, Williams Bay UCC Congregational Church, Walworth Immanuel UCC Church, Walworth Boy Scout Troop 234, St. Benedict Catholic Church-Fontana, and Big Foot High School National Honor Society, FFA and FBLA, Christ Lutheran Church-Sharon, Triune Church, Walworth 4-H and Pioneer 4-H.

Thanks for a great year of ringing. Hope to see you again next year. If there is another group in the area that might help, please give Gary the name of a person to contact.

God bless.

Gary Ruskell,