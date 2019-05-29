To the Editor:
Ice Castles would like to express our gratitude for a magical winter season! During the past 8 months you have welcomed us into your community and onto your beach. As the site manager this season in Lake Geneva, I personally wanted to express our sincerest thanks on behalf of our entire team. Your town has an incredible spirit of love and adventure, and we felt that from you.
I have been fortunate enough to oversee the construction of ice castles all over the world, from Utah to New Zealand, to the East Coast and now the great state of Wisconsin. Your community stands above the rest in support and excitement!
One of the greatest strengths was the local workforce you provided us. As the site manager from Utah, I was the only non-resident employee in Lake Geneva. We hired over 50 employees, all of which live in Walworth county and surrounding towns in Southeastern Wisconsin. It truly was special getting to know the culture and the families in this area. It is evident by your city employees, business owners, and local residents, that you take pride in creativity, friendship and community.
The support we received from you was different from any other location we have ever built an ice castle. We look forward to what the future may hold. We hope to experience more winters with you in the future!
From our family to yours, thank you for all your support this past winter, it was truly a blessing getting to know you and being a part of your wonderful community.
Jesse Stone
Ice Castle site manager