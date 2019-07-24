To the editor,
As we in Wisconsin, begin to be highlighted as one of the crucial states in the 2020 presidential election next year, all of us should begin to ask ourselves some very important questions. These questions are not only important for us but for our children and their children.
How are you doing, two years into our current President’s 1st term? Take the following quiz and find out.
Thirteen Questions for Wisconsin residents
1. Are you employed, if so, are you making a living wage?
2. Is there anyone in your immediate family that is un-employed?
3. Do you know of anyone that is working 2 jobs to get by?
4. Do you know any single parents? If yes, how are they doing financially?
5. Are you satisfied with your current health care coverage?
6. Do you think our government should be giving us better health care options?
7. Do you have money set aside for your children’s college education?
8. Are you worried that you will not have enough saved to provide for your child (children) for an adequate education?
9. In this last year, have you worried about your child’s safety at school?
10. When is the last time you took your family on a vacation?
11. Are you satisfied with your Congress man/women?
12. Are you satisfied with your two Senators?
13. Are you satisfied with your President?
Only you can evaluate your answers, and determine what to do about it.
Paul Kristoffersen,
Fontana