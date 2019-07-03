To the Editor:
Shadow — defined as a dark area or shape produced by a body coming between rays of light and a surface.
One has to wonder why our current president appears to be obsessed with a former Navy Vietnam War POW, former United States Senator, former Republican Presidential Candidate, and former husband, father & grandfather who recently died of brain cancer.
Why is the shadow of John McCain following our current President around? Some would wonder with all of the riches, luxury, and power that our current president possesses, why would he be so consumed with another fellow American.
I am not a psychologist, but could it possibly be that our current President wanted — wants — to be exactly like John McCain, but life took him in another direction. Could it be that our current President feels haunted by the memory of John McCain because he made different choices with his life and now regrets it? I know I risk giving too much credit to our current president and I do not mean to.
Our current president is far from the true American that John McCain was. John McCain’s values, his commitment to honor and dignity are something we as Americans should be very proud of. The history books will definitely treat these two Americans differently — one as a ray of light and one as a dark shape.
Paul Kristoffersen
Fontana