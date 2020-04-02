The stock market is a strange place sometimes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

To the editor:

Have you ever thought how upside down the stock market buy/sell mentality is?

Expectations: Investor expectations rise with rising stock prices and are expected to rise even further. Similarly, investor expectations fall with falling stock prices, and are expected they’ll fall even further. Consequently, buying begets buying and selling begets selling. This behavior pattern is always the same and can drive markets to extremes on the upside or the downside.

Two examples of up and down extremes of such behavior:

(1) The tech bubble of 1999-2000: Investors in tech stocks refused to sell at prices that were out of control. They sold in multiples of hundred times sales, not earnings, because they had no earnings. Even more absurd, many of the stocks had no sales, just ideas. Yet the stock prices skyrocketed despite the absence of any apparent value. Investors were convinced these stocks were going higher, and fueled expectations of even higher prices.