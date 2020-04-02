The stock market is a strange place sometimes

To the editor:
Have you ever thought how upside down the stock market buy/sell mentality is?
Expectations: Investor expectations rise with rising stock prices and are expected to rise even further. Similarly, investor expectations fall with falling stock prices, and are expected they’ll fall even further. Consequently, buying begets buying and selling begets selling. This behavior pattern is always the same and can drive markets to extremes on the upside or the downside.
Two examples of up and down extremes of such behavior:
(1) The tech bubble of 1999-2000: Investors in tech stocks refused to sell at prices that were out of control. They sold in multiples of hundred times sales, not earnings, because they had no earnings. Even more absurd, many of the stocks had no sales, just ideas. Yet the stock prices skyrocketed despite the absence of any apparent value. Investors were convinced these stocks were going higher, and fueled expectations of even higher prices.
(2) The Great Recession of 2007–2009*: Some causative factors were: irresponsible lending practices causing, unprecedented real estate foreclosures, high consumer debt, and a general lack of business acumen. Stock markets were in a tailspin which fostered a business slowdown and exacerbated a sharp spike in unemployment. To quell this downward cycle the Federal Reserve implemented a quantitative easing policy to help right the economy. Investors were spooked as the Dow and S&P plummeted more than 50%. They were convinced the market would fall even further which fueled further selling.
The stock market is very strange compared to other economic behavioral patterns. Normally, high prices scare away buyers and low prices attract buyers. With stocks, the reverse is true. The old Economic 101 graph showing that the supply and demand curves intersect at price doesn’t apply to the stock market. Stocks generally keep moving in one direction until they become too overpriced or too undervalued then they’ll reverse course. Irrational fear and greed at the extremes cause prices to overshoot what’s considered reasonable.
The stock market does not like uncertainty and reacts negatively to it.
Ned Davis Research describes stock investors behavior indifferently: “Investors are not risk averse. They’re pain averse. They fear the pain of losing money and the pain of not making money when others do.”
It’s easy to understand why successful investors have strong contrarian tendencies. They aren’t afraid to go against the grain, and don’t wait for the all clear sign to buy or sell. As Warren Buffett quipped, “If you wait for the robins to come back, spring will be over.”
*2007–2009 Great Recession
Oct 9, 2007 Dow Jones close 14,164 (record high) – Mar 13, 2009 Dow Jones close 6,547(53.77% loss)
Oct 9, 2007 S & P close 1,565 (record high) – Mar 13, 2009 S%P close 676 (56.80% loss)
It took 5 years, 5 months, and 4 days to regain its Oct 9, 2007 closing figures.
David L. Spinner
Williams Bay
