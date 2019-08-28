To the editor:
Republican Congressman Steve King, from Iowa, is publicly saying that rape and incest is important to our cultural development — WHAT?
Ken Cuccinelli, President Trump’s acting director of immigration services, is publicly saying that the Statue of Liberty language is wrong and he wants to change and add new language, restricting all future immigration — WHAT?
Republican Senator Mitch McConnell, who has restricted needed election protection legislation, has actively participated in bringing a Russian oligarch’s partially owned aluminum company to the state of Kentucky — WHAT?
Some say our future is not level, and we cannot continue at this pace.
The 1978 Broadway musical says it all for some of us — "Stop the world, I want to get off."