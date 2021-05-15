Time to end the filibuster

The two political parties have put their interests before the country and the people. Their weapon of choice has become the filibuster. The filibuster is the Senate procedure that requires 60 votes to advance most bills. This means that even with the Democrats having 51 votes in the Senate, a majority in the House and the presidency, Senate Republicans can block most legislation to help American people from passing. This is especially absurd due to the fact that 41 million more Americans are represented by Democrats in the Senate than Republicans.

The two political parties ignore the will of the people and focus their intent on holding on to power and to block legislation supported by the opposition party. The congressional leaders of each party can prevent bills from coming to a vote even if supported by the vast majority of Americans. The result has been unprecedented gridlock. Progress is a halted by muting our voice, preventing opportunities for bold change and blocking any effort to make America just and equitable for all of us.