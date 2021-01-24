To the editor: A lament dedicated to all who suffered in 2020

To the editor:

As we start anew in 2021, we can all declare our opinions about one thing or another but one thing remains an undeniable fact and that is that many died in 2020 of COVID-19 and many more will die this year.

So rather than another political opinion, I’d like to submit a "lament" dedicated to all the families that have suffered and will suffer.

In the year of COVID-19,

Did you ever dream?

A reality that as such,

Can kill without a touch.

Best friends and acquaintances I’ve seen them go,

Some early some late but not always "what they reap they sow."

With their last breath at hand,

Alone they were — no goodbye, no hymn, no band.

It terrifies you to think there were no words or lines,

You can’t even declare you love them one last time.

The silence is lonely and cruel,

All the families have is prayers and grief to fuel.