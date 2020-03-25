Tom Hartz a mayor for all of the people

To the editor:

I’m a “newcomer” for sure. I moved to Lake Geneva in late 2017 after living and working in Bensenville, Illinois, for 40 years. I raised my family in that “relatively small” town of 20,000 and was looking forward to retirement in the lovely community of Lake Geneva where I could walk to (almost) everything from my condo in an historic building and especially enjoy the lake path.

However, I was a “woman of action” and quickly immersed myself in volunteer service activities, including the school’s READS program, the Lake Geneva Rotary Club, the City of Lake Geneva Avian Committee, and the Library’s Strategic Planning Committee. I live, eat, walk and serve in this community.

Early on I attended the 2018 mayoral Candidate Forum, and while both candidates put forth passionate opportunities for Lake Geneva, I made a choice to support Tom Hartz, and I am doing so in 2020 as well. In those two years I’ve come to know Mayor Hartz and have watched his leadership closely. While some won’t agree with all that he’s achieved and is trying to accomplish as mayor, some things stand out for me.