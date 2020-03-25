Tom Hartz a mayor for all of the people

To the editor:
I’m a “newcomer” for sure. I moved to Lake Geneva in late 2017 after living and working in Bensenville, Illinois, for 40 years. I raised my family in that “relatively small” town of 20,000 and was looking forward to retirement in the lovely community of Lake Geneva where I could walk to (almost) everything from my condo in an historic building and especially enjoy the lake path.
However, I was a “woman of action” and quickly immersed myself in volunteer service activities, including the school’s READS program, the Lake Geneva Rotary Club, the City of Lake Geneva Avian Committee, and the Library’s Strategic Planning Committee. I live, eat, walk and serve in this community.
Early on I attended the 2018 mayoral Candidate Forum, and while both candidates put forth passionate opportunities for Lake Geneva, I made a choice to support Tom Hartz, and I am doing so in 2020 as well. In those two years I’ve come to know Mayor Hartz and have watched his leadership closely. While some won’t agree with all that he’s achieved and is trying to accomplish as mayor, some things stand out for me.
Mayor Hartz believes in taking care of the residents of our community — all of them. In his office a giant 45% adorns his wall; it represents the percentage of students on the free and reduced lunch program in our schools. He is committed to helping the families who don't own homes on the lake, but live and work, learn and play in our community, by supporting fundraisers for organizations at his restaurant and bakery, by working for affordable housing options in Lake Geneva, and by personally volunteering as a reading mentor, and most recently, becoming involved in the Food in a Backpack program.
Mayor Hartz supported the Rotary/Library Coats and Books for Kids project the past two years. He organized a Spanish language session during the recent community input sessions for the Comprehensive Plan. He visited with, and inspired, a classroom of 5th graders who worked on a Migratory Bird Day program to enhance the environment for birds in our community.
There is a great deal more that goes into being mayor of a small town, and balancing the needs of residents with the necessity to support tourism, is indeed challenging. But for me, the leadership Tom Hartz demonstrates in his passion and commitment to his friends, neighbors and strangers on the street, is why I’ll cast my vote for Hartz for Mayor on April 7.
Jill Rodriguez
Lake Geneva
