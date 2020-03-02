Trump is destroying Wisconsin's family farms

To the editor:

During the Trump presidency, Wisconsin has lost 1,654 farms. In 2018, nearly 3,000 farms folded across the country. Sonny Perdue, Trump’s secretary of agriculture, in response asked: “What do you call two farmers in a basement? A whine cellar.” Perdue’s advice to farmers: “In America, the big get bigger and the small go out.”

Trump’s answer has been a massive bailout to compensate farmers for their losses during his trade wars. Trump gave $12 billion to farms in 2018 and $16 billion in 2019. Unfortunately family farms in Wisconsin saw hardly any of this giveaway. A 55-cow dairy farm received a one-time payment of $725 while losing between $36,000 to $48,000. An 80-cow farm would get $889, not even enough to cover one month's expenses.

Wisconsin’s family farms have been left behind and passed over by Trump’s policies and trade wars. It is the corporate farms milking cows in the thousands that have received Trump’s bailout funds. These same corporate farms have sent commodity prices plunging with over production while tariffs on dairy products have dried up foreign markets that farmers will take years to get back.