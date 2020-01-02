Trump whistle-blower is a coward

Well, they did it. As Nancy Pelosi said on national TV, they have been working on impeachment for 2 1/2 years. Actually, it has been longer than that — Democrats were promising it before President Trump was inaugurated.

Then they "found" the spy/coward "whistle-blower" who decided to help the Democrats take down this president. If he/she is so convinced that the president said something wrong on a phone call he/she didn't even hear, he should have the courage of his convictions and admit he is the whistle blower and take credit or blame for it, but this person is a coward.

You would think he/she would be pretty proud of himself, but he/she continues to hide out, keep his job and continue to spy. Quite a "hero." I wonder how much the Democrats paid him. I would like anyone who still plans to vote Democrat to take a long hard look at the faces of the leadership of the Democrats: Chuck Shumer, Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, "the squad" and Adam Shiff. These are some of the most ugly, hateful, vicious people I have ever seen or heard. They, and the mainstream media, speak with one voice.

They have spent three years investigating, wire-tapping and resisting. They have accomplished nothing for the American people. And yet, they keep saying they are protecting the Constitution. They have no idea of what it stands for or what their job should be.

