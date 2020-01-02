Trump whistle-blower is a coward

Well, they did it. As Nancy Pelosi said on national TV, they have been working on impeachment for 2 1/2 years. Actually, it has been longer than that — Democrats were promising it before President Trump was inaugurated.
Then they "found" the spy/coward "whistle-blower" who decided to help the Democrats take down this president. If he/she is so convinced that the president said something wrong on a phone call he/she didn't even hear, he should have the courage of his convictions and admit he is the whistle blower and take credit or blame for it, but this person is a coward.
You would think he/she would be pretty proud of himself, but he/she continues to hide out, keep his job and continue to spy. Quite a "hero." I wonder how much the Democrats paid him. I would like anyone who still plans to vote Democrat to take a long hard look at the faces of the leadership of the Democrats: Chuck Shumer, Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, "the squad" and Adam Shiff. These are some of the most ugly, hateful, vicious people I have ever seen or heard. They, and the mainstream media, speak with one voice.
They have spent three years investigating, wire-tapping and resisting. They have accomplished nothing for the American people. And yet, they keep saying they are protecting the Constitution. They have no idea of what it stands for or what their job should be.
The funny thing, if there is one, is now that the House has voted for impeachment, Nancy Pelosi is not giving the articles to the Senate because she is insisting that there should be a "fair" trial in the Senate. Like she and her cohorts would have any idea of what fair is. Their clandestine meetings certainly weren't fair.
We don't have to worry about the Russians or the Ukrainians interfering with our next election. We really have to fear the Democrats. Nothing is off limits to these people. They have compared the president to Hitler, called him a racist, a white supremacist, and the latest, not an American patriot. In my opinion, the Democrats' legacy will be "anger, divisiveness, ignorance, bigotry, and race hatred," and there is not one American patriot in the whole party.
They have done more to divide this country than has ever been done before. They should all be ashamed. What if any of the things said about President Trump had been said about Obama?
Hypocrisy — the act of feigning to be what one is not or to feel what one does not. The false assumption of an appearance of virtue — simulation of goodness. Democrats. These people have gone off the rails, they are completely unhinged. Hatred is their mantra. How can we save our wonderful country from these people? God help us and continue to bless the U.S.A.
Nancy Swatek,
Lake Geneva