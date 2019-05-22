To the Editor:
I want to thank the 398 Williams Bay voters who voted for me in the April 2 election. Unfortunately, we were just 51 votes short to get me the trustee position on the Village Board, but to me they were very encouraging and gives me hope for next year.
As many of you know, I went door to door to most houses in Williams Bay to introduce myself and to get to know you, listen to you, hear your positive and negative comments, your concerns.
Although I did not get elected, I want you to know that I plan to share these comments and concerns you made to me in the upcoming Williams Bay Board meetings during the public comments time.
Thanks again.
Robert Umans
Williams Bay