White House coronavirus response was a failure

To the editor:

The CIA alerted the White House about the spreading epidemic in China in December. WHO declared the coronavirus “ a international public health emergency “ on January 30. In February, South Korea and Germany acted quickly with massive testing to protect its citizens. The United States spent nearly two months insisting that everything was under control and soon cases would be “close to zero.”

America has 4.25% of the world’s population but 25% of the coronavirus deaths. On March 2nd we had 6 deaths from the viral disease. Fifty two days later deaths had increased to 47,272. During this time between 500,000 to 700,000 tests per day were needed to have a handle on the virus progression; but only 146,000 tests were available. Testing issues have been compounded by shortages of swabs and chemical re-agents needed to complete the testing.

The inability to test for the disease on a mass scale makes any effort to reopen America a step into the dark. Federal leadership has failed to recognize that a massive response on a scale of World War II is needed to defeat this enemy. Our leader in the White House has refused the responsibility of organizing a national testing program.

Jerry Hanson