Who's afraid of big bad Trump?

I have no doubt that some future historian will look back at this time in our history and wonder why the House of Representatives would take the time to impeach President Trump when they knew full well the Senate would let the guy walk by means of a party-line acquittal. Anyone who followed this story knows the answer. Mr. Trump has clearly demonstrated that he can win elections by any means available. He can spend most of his time tweeting, attack anyone who has the guts to oppose him, and even lie in front of congress if he wants to. Who cares? Who cares if the deficit this year will top one trillion dollars? Big time conservative donors care. They are getting what they paid for — tax cuts, the preservation of their own wealth, and the Trump administration’s efforts to block any serious effort to address climate change.