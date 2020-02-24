Who's afraid of big bad Trump?

To the editor:
I have no doubt that some future historian will look back at this time in our history and wonder why the House of Representatives would take the time to impeach President Trump when they knew full well the Senate would let the guy walk by means of a party-line acquittal. Anyone who followed this story knows the answer. Mr. Trump has clearly demonstrated that he can win elections by any means available. He can spend most of his time tweeting, attack anyone who has the guts to oppose him, and even lie in front of congress if he wants to. Who cares? Who cares if the deficit this year will top one trillion dollars? Big time conservative donors care. They are getting what they paid for — tax cuts, the preservation of their own wealth, and the Trump administration’s efforts to block any serious effort to address climate change.
The Mueller Report clearly documented many solid instances where President Trump obstructed justice. But who cares about that? Who even took the time to read the report? There is a simple reason the House Democrats pushed impeachment charges on Trump based on evidence of Trump’s attempt to dig up dirt on former Vice President Biden instead of throwing the Mueller Report at him. People don’t read any more. The House took the simpler approach and got the job done. While many Republican senators think Trump did a very bad thing, only one said he should be removed from office. They are all saying let the voters decide. Sen. Collins of Maine said it clearly. She thought that Trump would wise up and not do it again.
Guess what? Now we have Trump getting back at federal employees who testified against him. He even removed a military officer assigned to the White House because he was a witness. Now he has his appointed U.S. Attorney General trying to reduce the sentence of one of the key players in the game of Russian interference — Roger Stone. This is not obstruction of justice any more. This is blatant corruption on all fronts. No wonder every Republican in office is scared. Trump is declaring that he is the law. He calls the shots and he will wipe out any Republican challenger in his way. Is that what Republican voters want in a president? I don’t think so. Mitt Romney is a good man and has a right to raise his hand and vote to convict.
This country took a hard right in 2016, possibly by the sheer indifference of Democratic voters and quite possibly due to outside interference with support by a few in-country billionaires. Will voters take a chance and hang a hard left this time? What ever happened to moderate, sensible and reasonable candidates for president? They are out there. We just need to steer them to the nomination and do it in both political parties.
David G. Yost,
Williams Bay