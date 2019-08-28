bar1

Lake Geneva has 15 businesses with licenses to sell beer, wine and liquor, and one license currently available.

 File photo, Regional News

The state limits the number of liquor licenses available in Lake Geneva, and the privilege of serving spirits is coveted by business owners in the city.

Businesses that are lucky enough to obtain a Class B liquor license can increase profitably by serving high-margin mixers to customers as they enjoy a meal.

When a liquor license becomes available, elected officials face a tough task in determining which businesses get the credentials. Essentially, the government body is tasked with picking winners and losers.

The current system is arbitrary. Granting permission to serve liquor is done on a first come, first serve basis. Businesses need to wait in line in order to get the city’s OK.

That system isn’t always followed, and in the past the council has needed to make tough calls on which businesses to grant licenses.

Mayor Tom Hartz with editorial board

Hartz

That’s why the mayor’s idea of creating a point system for granting a liquor license is a good one. We are not endorsing any of his proposed points, but the idea of creating guidelines and ensuring decisions are not based on the whims of the current elected body is necessary.

We are urging Lake Geneva’s aldermen to carefully craft a point system and put it on the books.

In March of 2008, the city revoked the license for the former Hillmoor Golf Course. At around the same time, an Applebees — which held a license for two years but never built — relinquished its permit.

At that time, six businesses pleaded with the city to get a license — Ruby Tuesday, Medusa Grill and Bistro, Olive Martinis, Golden Oak Mansion, Tempura House and Pop More Corks.

During the meeting more than a decade ago, the owner of Golden Oak reported waiting for a liquor license for more than six years.

Council members faced some pressure to grant the license to Ruby Tuesday, which promised to construct a restaurant near Target and employ about 70 people. However, others told aldermen that local business owners should be awarded the license.

Eventually, the council granted licenses to Medusa Grill and Bistro and Golden Oak Mansion, which is now the Maxwell Mansion.

The day after that council meeting, Ruby Tuesday called the city clerk to say goodbye to Lake Geneva.

Had a point system been in place, all of the businesses would have had a good idea of what to anticipate. The process would be smoother, and it would instill public trust that cronyism is not a factor in the decision.

The editorial board consists of General Manager Robert Ireland, Editor Scott Williams and community members Patrick Quinn and Elizabeth Lupo-DiVito.