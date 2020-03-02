Mission statement only part of the discussion

To the editor:

Does the mayor speak with a forked tongue? While he pushes for new homes at Hillmoor, he also pushes for subsidized housing on Wells Street. Does he really believe the low income people he cares about can afford to buy into a redeveloped Hillmoor? His revised "mission statement" for Lake Geneva asks for "affordable living."

So, why does he push so hard for more expensive development? What's wrong with our present mission statement that calls for a "reasonable cost of living?" Does he want to ghettoize a certain part of town with subsidized housing while he cherry picks another area for expensive redevelopment? Hillmoor should be developed with opportunities for all classes of residents, not just those who can afford to live in gated communities.

Apartheid is not the answer to income inequality. Low income housing is a good answer for the elderly and disabled among us. A few units in a certain neighborhood will not solve the low income problem. This is a question that requires more than just fiddling with a mission statement. It requires a discussion by the newspapers, the government and the people of Lake Geneva.

Rick Steinberg,

Lake Geneva

