Oh the places you'll go: Sports reporter Travis Devlin shares his trip to Italy

When we were kids, we all told or wrote the “what I did on my summer vacation story.” What follows is mine for 2022.

I doubt any of our readers have ever thought, “I hope the local sports guys writes a travel column”, but after a recent trip to Italy, I want to share a few observations that I hope will be of interest to you.

A couple of weeks ago, my family and I were fortunate enough to visit Italy for a week (10 days with travel).

The Roman Colosseum My twin brother Trevor (left), mom (middle) and me getting a tour of the Roman Colosseum during an 105 degree day.

I am still recovering from lack of sleep and being sick, but that was the best trip of my life and it is not all that close. If you ever have an opportunity to visit other countries that you have always wanted to visit, I highly recommend it. The U.S. is one of 197 countries, we have a great and powerful country, but there are over 7 billion people on earth and there is so much beauty to go around.

Traveling to Italy was a large bucket list item for my family and me. It was very much a culture shock, but a good one. The food was as great as you would expect, the history and scenic views from Tuscany/Florence to Rome were impeccable, Venice was incredibly relaxing being paddled around in a Gondola and Sorrento and Amalfi Coast/Positano were breathtaking and so picturesque that they almost seemed fictional. The places we saw were amazing, but getting to those places was very often scary or nearly impossible.

For the most part, people were lovely. I did not understand much of what they would say and if I did I might think otherwise, but everywhere we stayed people were so welcoming and helpful. I cannot say the same for the majority of the taxi drivers. I learned in those several days that if I ever complain about drivers here or traffic in general, tell me to shut up and remember what it was like in Italy. The traffic laws almost seemed non-existent.

To be honest, I am surprised I am alive. They are all skilled at driving recklessly. If they were not, I would not be here. However, that did not stop them from making me feel like I was going to have a coronary at the age of 28.

Things are done differently there. It is not necessarily expected for you to give tips to the waiters or servers. Of course, my family and I did, but once you look at your bill you realize why as you would even be charged to sit down. It also cost $2 for a glass of water, which was a major necessity throughout the trip given the scorching temperatures.

There was a lot of “can you repeat that?” or “I don’t understand you,” and when that happens we were looked at as if we were dumb. I did not blame any of them when they looked at us as if we didn’t know what we are doing, because we did not. We do not speak Italian. Nevertheless, it is honestly part of what made the whole experience worthwhile, immersing yourself in a new world so to speak.

It was not just Italians, we met a ton of Americans, people from France, England, India, Lebanon, Australia, Mexico and plenty from the continents of Asia and Africa. Italy is such a beautiful country and it is easy to see why people from all over the globe visit there.

Did we make mistakes? Yes. Did it cost a lot? Yes. Do we have many regrets? Not really. My only regret is not booking with a travel agent, which probably would have made for a smoother transition from place to place.

I mean, we twice showed up for flights that were cancelled or left early causing us to be stuck there for an extra day because an Expedia agent never actually booked our reservation for our flight to get home. But it is all part of the experience, right?

You live and learn and I am glad I got to live and learn in Italy for a little over a week. I am more exhausted from it, but a better person because of it. I hope someday to have many more trips here and around the world.

Now it is almost time for the fall sports season in Wisconsin and I am ready. Let’s go.