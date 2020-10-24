Opinion: Bicycle donation is the happy hometown story we needed

During a pandemic and a contentious election cycle, everyone can benefit from hearing a positive story.
And thanks to the effort of teachers and students at Badger High School, and business owners in Lake Geneva, we have a heartwarming tale to tell.
Brooks Guif is a local teenager who is living with cerebral palsy. Guif struggles with his mobility.
His peers at Badger High School recognized the young man’s needs, and organized multiple fundraisers to purchase him an electric bike.
This bike will help the high school senior travel easily around the community and between his home and the school he loves.
This fundraiser was no small feat, and the underclassmen at Badger High School started raising money in early March.
Support Local Journalism
The students intended on presenting Guif with the bike earlier this year, but COVID-19 forced a delay in those plans.
In a time when our nation is experiencing so much division, it is uplifting to see people come together for the common good.
By all accounts, Guif is a wonderful young man, and the way the community came together on his behalf is something that should put a smile on all of our faces.
Lorelei Bittner’s Bakery in Lake Geneva contributed to the fundraiser effort with its “Pies for Brooks” fundraiser. That effort raised about $1,400. Students, staff and Badger alumni contributed an additional $3,900 to the effort.
“It’s taken a lot of people to pull this off,” Badger Assistant Principal Michael Giovingo said. That is part of what makes this so special. The effort was made possible by a lot of people each contributing a little.
Badger High School students and staff and the Lake Geneva community should be commended not only for helping a person in need, but for reminding all of us why it is so special to be part of this community.
Badger High School student Brooks Guif, who has cerebral palsy, thanks his fellow students
Badger High School student Brooks Guif tries out the new electric bike
Badger High School Assistant Principal, right, reads off a list of people who were involved with helping
Brooks Guif, from left, Lorelei Bittner and Amy Peterburs-Bittner stand on the pitchers mound
Badger High School student Brooks Guif, center, is surrounded by his mother, Sue Guif, and sister, Ashley Guif
Badger High School Assistant Principal Michael Giovingo, right, shows Brooks Guif some of the features
Badger High School Assistant Principal Michael Giovingo tests takes an electric bike
After receiving his new electric bike, Badger High School student Brooks Guif practices his pitching
Badger High School baseball coach Michael Ploch prepares to catch some pitches thrown by Brooks Guif
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!