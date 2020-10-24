Opinion: Bicycle donation is the happy hometown story we needed

During a pandemic and a contentious election cycle, everyone can benefit from hearing a positive story.

And thanks to the effort of teachers and students at Badger High School, and business owners in Lake Geneva, we have a heartwarming tale to tell.

Brooks Guif is a local teenager who is living with cerebral palsy. Guif struggles with his mobility.

His peers at Badger High School recognized the young man’s needs, and organized multiple fundraisers to purchase him an electric bike.

This bike will help the high school senior travel easily around the community and between his home and the school he loves.

This fundraiser was no small feat, and the underclassmen at Badger High School started raising money in early March.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The students intended on presenting Guif with the bike earlier this year, but COVID-19 forced a delay in those plans.

In a time when our nation is experiencing so much division, it is uplifting to see people come together for the common good.

By all accounts, Guif is a wonderful young man, and the way the community came together on his behalf is something that should put a smile on all of our faces.