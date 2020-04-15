Opinion: Both parties in Wisconsin failed the public on election day

Editor’s note: This editorial was written before the results of the April 7 election were announced.
Political leaders in Wisconsin need to stop posturing and start working together for the good of Wisconsin residents — especially when it comes to the next election.
Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a Republican, each made fools of themselves during the spring election, and the two of them need to collaborate to ensure that state residents are safe and our sacred right to vote is protected. Time is not on their side, with a special election scheduled in less than one month, and the next statewide primary set for Aug. 11.
Weeks ago, Evers issued a “Safer At Home” order that shut down everything from boutiques to barbershops. With the coronavirus crisis, Evers demanded that Wisconsin citizens stay away from large groups and for businesses to close.
However, for weeks, Evers and Vos insisted that the election continue as planned. Evers eventually started floating ideas about an absentee ballot-only election, which Republicans scoffed at and called a logistical nightmare.
The governor publicly stated he did not have the power to push back the election, and he repeatedly said that move had to come from the state Legislature. Vos and others in the Legislature refused to entertain the idea, encouraged voters to request absentee ballots, and demanded that the show go on — a shockingly irresponsible move that put the public and poll workers at an unnecessary risk during this public health crisis.
This election should have been postponed.
At the 11th hour, Evers changed his mind and decided he did have the power to delay the election, and he issued an executive order to do so. Within hours, the Wisconsin Supreme Court reversed the governor’s decision. How many people stayed at home believing the election had been postponed? Evers should have anticipated the court would overturn his order, and he should have known that would cause voter confusion.
In one of the final acts of this three-ring circus, Vos was interviewed wearing a mask, a medical gown and gloves inside a polling place in Burlington where he said it was safe for people to vote. During this interview, Vos set himself up as a punchline.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court also each got involved in the Wisconsin primary, and voters kept receiving new messages as to when their absentee ballots were due. Many voters hadn’t even received their ballots by the final deadline. One must also wonder how many people decided to just stay home rather than risk exposure to the coronavirus.
After the election, more problems were discovered. Statewide, there have been reports of postal irregularities regarding the delivery of absentee ballots. Three tubs of absentee ballots for voters in Appleton and Oskhosh were located in a Milwaukee post office after the election. Additionally other problems were reported in Milwaukee and in Fox Point.
Wisconsin U.S. Senators Ron Johnson, a Republican, and Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat, issued a joint statement in which they requested the Inspector General of the U.S. Post Office “to determine the cause of these failures, which appear to have disenfranchised many Wisconsin voters.”
The end result of this botched election and the poor management by state leaders resulted in disenfranchisement of voters, and that is unacceptable. Every voter should trust that the system is fair, and voters on both sides of the aisle don’t feel that way after this election.
Evers and Vos are political opponents. We get that. However, they both work for the people of Wisconsin, and they should stop politicking for a minute and work collaboratively on two goals — public health and ensuring that the May 12 election runs smoother than the one that just occurred. They should hope that life resumes to normal by the Aug. 11 primary and the Nov. 3 presidential election, but they should also plan on the worse.
The people of Wisconsin deserve better.
