Opinion: Both parties in Wisconsin failed the public on election day

This election should have been postponed.

At the 11th hour, Evers changed his mind and decided he did have the power to delay the election, and he issued an executive order to do so. Within hours, the Wisconsin Supreme Court reversed the governor’s decision. How many people stayed at home believing the election had been postponed? Evers should have anticipated the court would overturn his order, and he should have known that would cause voter confusion.

In one of the final acts of this three-ring circus, Vos was interviewed wearing a mask, a medical gown and gloves inside a polling place in Burlington where he said it was safe for people to vote. During this interview, Vos set himself up as a punchline.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court also each got involved in the Wisconsin primary, and voters kept receiving new messages as to when their absentee ballots were due. Many voters hadn’t even received their ballots by the final deadline. One must also wonder how many people decided to just stay home rather than risk exposure to the coronavirus.