Opinion: Charlene Klein a tireless worker for Lake Geneva

To the editor:

Vote. You need to vote in this election. Do it now, don’t put it off or think it’s not important. It is. Lots of people didn’t vote in the last election and were then surprised at the results.

I urge you to vote for Charlene Klein for mayor. She is a tireless worker who has no financial interests in government but a desire to do what’s right for Lake Geneva. She has worked tirelessly to save Hillmoor, working long after I thought it a lost cause. She is at every city council and planning commission meeting.

When the GSR has a picture of a board meeting chances are she is there. While others talk of closing Wrigley Drive and rerouting Lake Shore Drive, she is for preserving that which is Lake Geneva.

Don’t forget this time, go and vote. Depending on where you live I would also support Mary Jo in Ward 2 and Joan Yonker in Ward 1. Mary Jo is another tireless worker for this community, and vote for Joan simply because Ward 1 needs a change in leadership.

Mark Immer,

Lake Geneva