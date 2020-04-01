Opinion: Charlene Klein determined to preserve our history

To the editor:

Shortly after I first met Charlene Klein she invited me to her Plaqued 1875 Home.

Her historically beautiful home is warm, peaceful, and happy. She has researched the many historic architectural details of her home and she takes pride in their restoration.

She knows of all the home’s past residents and tells stories of them as if they were her own relatives. After a long renovation she was overjoyed the first night she was able to sleep in her cherished home. Charlene told me that at dusk that night she looked out the front window upon the yard and down the Historic Wisconsin street. She said that an “overwhelming feeling of gratitude” overcame her.

She lives her life today with that same gratitude. It is what gives her the commitment to share her genuine love of Lake Geneva.

Charlene a leader of “Friends of Hilmoor” has worked tirelessly and steadfastly to preserve as green space of the former Hillmoor. The residents of Lake Geneva are grateful for her competency and strength of perseverance.

As the president of both Horticultural Hall and the Historic Maple Park Homeowners Association, Charlene has demonstrated her determination to preserve the history of Lake Geneva.